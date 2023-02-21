Global Industrial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. (AP) — PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. (AP) — Global Industrial Company (GIC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $13.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Port Washington, New York-based company said it had net income of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 35 cents per share.

The technology products marketer posted revenue of $260.5 million in the period.

