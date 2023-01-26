Liberty Oilfield Services: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) _ Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $152.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had net income of 82 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The provider of hydraulic fracturing services posted revenue of $1.23 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.19 billion.

For the year, the company reported net income of $399.6 million, or $2.11 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $4.15 billion.

