Enterprise Financial Services: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) _ Enterprise Financial Services Corp. (EFSC) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $60 million.

The Clayton, Missouri-based bank said it had earnings of $1.58 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.34 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $173.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $155.7 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $142.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $203 million, or $5.31 per share. Revenue was reported as $533.1 million.

