Funko-A: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Funko, Inc. A (FNKO) on Thursday reported a loss of $55.3 million in its first quarter.

The Everett, Washington-based company said it had a loss of $1.17 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 49 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 92 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $251.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $237 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Funko-A expects its results to range from a loss of 45 cents per share to a loss of 30 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $240 million to $260 million for the fiscal second quarter.

