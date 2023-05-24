Bank of Nova Scotia: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $1.57 billion.

The bank, based in Toronto, said it had earnings of $1.24 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.25 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.32 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $12.78 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $5.85 billion, which also missed Street forecasts.

Bank of Nova Scotia shares have climbed slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 23% in the last 12 months.

