Johnson Controls: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CORK, Ireland (AP) — CORK, Ireland (AP) — Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $133 million.

The Cork, Ireland-based company said it had profit of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 75 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The diversified technology and industrial company posted revenue of $6.69 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.47 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Johnson Controls expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.01 to $1.03.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.50 to $3.60 per share.

