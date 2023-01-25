Live Oak Bancshares: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) _ Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.8 million.

The bank, based in Wilmington, North Carolina, said it had earnings of 4 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $155.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $105 million, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $111.6 million.

