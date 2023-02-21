Globus Medical: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUDUBON, Pa. (AP) — AUDUBON, Pa. (AP) — Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $50.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Audubon, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 49 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 59 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The medical device company posted revenue of $274.5 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $277.2 million.

Globus Medical expects full-year earnings to be $2.30 per share, with revenue expected to be $1.1 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GMED at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GMED