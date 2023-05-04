Cytokinetics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Cytokinetics Inc. (CYTK) on Thursday reported a loss of $131.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.38.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.24 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $4.6 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.8 million.

