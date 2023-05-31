Best: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HANGZHOU, China (AP) — HANGZHOU, China (AP) — Best Inc. (BEST) on Tuesday reported a loss of $35.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hangzhou, China-based company said it had a loss of $1.80. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, were $1.71 per share.

The logistics company posted revenue of $249.8 million in the period.

Best expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.31 billion to $1.38 billion.

The company’s shares closed at $2.55. A year ago, they were trading at $4.80.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BEST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BEST