May 2, 2023 GMT
Unitil: Q1 Earnings Snapshot
HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — Unitil Corp. (UTL) on Tuesday reported earnings of $24.1 million in its first quarter.
The Hampton, New Hampshire-based company said it had net income of $1.51 per share.
The utility posted revenue of $220.2 million in the period.
