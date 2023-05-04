Cabot: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $677 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 88 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 87 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $1.78 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.62 billion.

