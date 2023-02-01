Waste Management: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Waste Management Inc. (WM) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $499 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.21. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.30 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.39 per share.

The garbage and recycling hauler posted revenue of $4.93 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.97 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.24 billion, or $5.39 per share. Revenue was reported as $19.7 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WM