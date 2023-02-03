Regeneron: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) _ Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.2 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Tarrytown, New York-based company said it had net income of $10.50. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $12.56 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $9.68 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $3.41 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.17 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.34 billion, or $38.22 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.17 billion.

