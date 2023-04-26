Integra: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (IART) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $24.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Princeton, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 74 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $380.8 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $373.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Integra expects its per-share earnings to range from 75 cents to 79 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $396 million to $400 million for the fiscal second quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $402.5 million.

Integra expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.43 to $3.51 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.6 billion to $1.62 billion.

