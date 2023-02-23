TimkenSteel: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — CANTON, Ohio (AP) — TimkenSteel Corp. (TMST) on Thursday reported a loss of $33.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Canton, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 75 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 10 cents per share.

The maker of steel large bars and seamless mechanical tubing posted revenue of $245.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $65.1 million, or $1.30 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.33 billion.

