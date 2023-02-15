Ribbon Communications: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $20.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had net income of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 9 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The maker of technology for telephone services over internet networks posted revenue of $233.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $98.1 million, or 63 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $819.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Ribbon Communications said it expects revenue in the range of $180 million to $190 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $840 million to $870 million.

