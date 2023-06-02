Korea Electric Power: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NAJU-SI, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — NAJU-SI, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEP) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.88 billion in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Naju-Si, Korea, Republic Of-based company said it had a loss of $3.02.

The electric utility posted revenue of $16.93 billion in the period.

