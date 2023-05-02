Repligen: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Repligen Corp. (RGEN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $28.8 million.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 51 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 64 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $182.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $181 million.

Repligen expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.35 to $2.42 per share, with revenue in the range of $720 million to $760 million.

