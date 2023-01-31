Powell Industries: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Powell Industries Inc. (POWL) on Tuesday reported net income of $1.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share.

The energy equipment company posted revenue of $126.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on POWL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/POWL