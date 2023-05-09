Daseke: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ADDISON, Texas (AP) — ADDISON, Texas (AP) — Daseke, Inc. (DSKE) on Tuesday reported earnings of $500,000 in its first quarter.

The Addison, Texas-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $399.8 million in the period.

