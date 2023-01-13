Citigroup: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Citigroup Inc. (C) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $2.51 billion.

The New York-based bank said it had earnings of $1.16 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.10 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.18 per share.

The U.S. bank posted revenue of $30.44 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $18.01 billion, which beat Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.91 billion.

Citigroup shares have increased 8.5% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has decreased 16%. The stock has dropped 27% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on C at https://www.zacks.com/ap/C