Movado: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PARAMUS, N.J. (AP) — Movado Group Inc. (MOV) on Thursday reported earnings of $9.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Paramus, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 43 cents per share.

The watchmaker posted revenue of $144.9 million in the period.

Movado expects full-year earnings to be $2.70 to $2.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $725 million to $750 million.

