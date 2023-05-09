Choice Hotels: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $52.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $1.02. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.12 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.08 per share.

The hotel franchiser posted revenue of $332.8 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $317.2 million.

