CommScope: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) — HICKORY, N.C. (AP) — CommScope Holding Co. (COMM) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.12 billion in its fourth quarter.

The Hickory, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of $5.39 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 49 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The wireless and broadband network technology company posted revenue of $2.32 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.33 billion.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $1.35 billion, or $6.49 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.23 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COMM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COMM