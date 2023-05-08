Orion Marine: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Orion Marine Group Inc. (ORN) on Monday reported a loss of $12.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 32 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The heavy civil marine contractor posted revenue of $159.2 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $178.5 million.

