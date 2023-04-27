AbbVie: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $239 million.

The North Chicago, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to $2.46 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.44 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $12.23 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.08 billion.

AbbVie expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.72 to $11.12 per share.

AbbVie shares have increased slightly since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased nearly 6%. The stock has risen roughly 4% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ABBV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ABBV