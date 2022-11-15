Firsthand Technology Value Fund: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $11.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.65. Losses, adjusted for investment costs, were $1.28 per share.

_____

