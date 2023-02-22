Texas Pacific: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL) on Wednesday reported net income of $99.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of $12.94.

The landowner posted revenue of $152.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $446.4 million, or $57.77 per share. Revenue was reported as $667.4 million.

