Power Integrations: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $22.8 million.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 48 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The maker of integrated circuits used for power conversion posted revenue of $124.8 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $126 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $170.9 million, or $2.93 per share. Revenue was reported as $651.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Power Integrations said it expects revenue in the range of $100 million to $110 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on POWI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/POWI