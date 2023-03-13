Fanhua: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GUANGZHOU, China (AP) — GUANGZHOU, China (AP) — Fanhua Inc. (FANH) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $10.2 million.

The Guangzhou, China-based company said it had profit of 19 cents per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $111.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $14.5 million, or 27 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $403.3 million.

