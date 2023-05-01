Calyxt: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (AP) — ROSEVILLE, Minn. (AP) — Calyxt Inc. (CLXT) on Monday reported a loss of $5.4 million in its first quarter.

The Roseville, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of $1.09 per share.

The genetically modified food company posted revenue of $42,000 in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CLXT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CLXT