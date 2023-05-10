Roblox: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Roblox Corp. (RBLX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $268.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Mateo, California-based company said it had a loss of 44 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 42 cents per share.

The online gaming platform posted revenue of $655.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $773.8 million, which beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $764.7 million.

