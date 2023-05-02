Broadridge Financial: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y. (AP) — LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y. (AP) — Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $198.5 million.

The Lake Success, New York-based company said it had profit of $1.67 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.05 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.01 per share.

The technology outsourcing company posted revenue of $1.65 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

Broadridge Financial shares have climbed 7.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen slightly in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BR