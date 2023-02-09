Radiant Logistics: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Radiant Logistics Inc. (RLGT) on Thursday reported profit of $6.7 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Renton, Washington-based company said it had net income of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 25 cents per share.

The transportation and logistics services company posted revenue of $283.5 million in the period.

