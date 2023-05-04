AP NEWS
    B. Riley Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

    May 4, 2023 GMT

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) on Thursday reported net income of $17.2 million in its first quarter.

    On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of 51 cents.

    The financial services firm posted revenue of $432.1 million in the period.

