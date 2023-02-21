Tactile Systems Technology: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $4.6 million.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 29 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $73.9 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $70.5 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $17.9 million, or 89 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $246.8 million.

Tactile Systems Technology expects full-year revenue in the range of $269 million to $273 million.

