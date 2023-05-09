Sabine Royalty: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) on Monday reported earnings of $26.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of $1.80.

The oil and gas property investor posted revenue of $27.4 million in the period.

