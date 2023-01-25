Lakeland Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WARSAW, Ind. (AP) _ Lakeland Financial Corp. (LKFN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $26 million.

The bank, based in Warsaw, Indiana, said it had earnings of $1.01 per share.

The holding company for Lake City Bank posted revenue of $85.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $67.4 million, which beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $103.8 million, or $4.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $244.7 million.

