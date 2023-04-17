CrossFirst: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. (CFB) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $16.1 million.

The bank, based in Leawood, Kansas, said it had earnings of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 35 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $102 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $62.6 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

CrossFirst shares have decreased 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $10.14, a decline of 30% in the last 12 months.

