Tyson: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) _ Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $316 million.

On a per-share basis, the Springdale, Arkansas-based company said it had profit of 88 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 85 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.35 per share.

The meat producer posted revenue of $13.26 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.11 billion.

Tyson expects full-year revenue in the range of $55 billion to $57 billion.

