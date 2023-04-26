Stock Yards: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $29 million.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based bank said it had earnings of 99 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. posted revenue of $101.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $85.3 million, also beating Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SYBT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SYBT