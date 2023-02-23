MercadoLibre: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — MercadoLibre SA (MELI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $165 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Montevideo, Uruguay-based company said it had profit of $3.25 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.11 per share.

The operator of an online marketplace and payments system in Latin America posted revenue of $3 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.95 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $482 million, or $9.53 per share. Revenue was reported as $10.54 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MELI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MELI