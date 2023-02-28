Corcept: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Corcept Therapeutics Inc. (CORT) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $16.6 million.

The Menlo Park, California-based company said it had profit of 14 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $103.1 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $103.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $101.3 million, or 87 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $401.9 million.

Corcept expects full-year revenue in the range of $430 million to $450 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CORT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CORT