AppFolio: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — AppFolio Inc. (APPF) on Thursday reported a loss of $35.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Barbara, California-based company said it had a loss of 99 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 1 cent per share.

The property management software maker posted revenue of $136.1 million in the period.

AppFolio expects full-year revenue in the range of $570 million to $580 million.

AppFolio shares have increased 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $128.85, a climb of 25% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APPF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APPF