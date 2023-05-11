CyberArk: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PETACH-TIKVA, Israel (AP) — PETACH-TIKVA, Israel (AP) — CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) on Thursday reported a loss of $35 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Petach-Tikva, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 85 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 17 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 26 cents per share.

The maker of software that detects attacks on privileged accounts posted revenue of $161.7 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $162.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, CyberArk expects its results to range from a loss of 19 cents per share to a loss of 9 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $170 million to $175 million for the fiscal second quarter.

CyberArk expects full-year earnings in the range of 16 cents to 38 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $724 million to $736 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CYBR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CYBR