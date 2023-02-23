Stericycle: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BANNOCKBURN, Ill. (AP) — BANNOCKBURN, Ill. (AP) — Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $31.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bannockburn, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 60 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The medical waste management company posted revenue of $670.4 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $697.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $56 million, or 61 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.7 billion.

