PPG Industries: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $238 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had net income of $1.01. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and asset impairment costs, came to $1.22 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.14 per share.

The paint and coatings maker posted revenue of $4.18 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.06 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.03 billion, or $4.32 per share. Revenue was reported as $17.65 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, PPG Industries expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.10 to $1.20. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.33.

ADVERTISEMENT

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PPG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PPG