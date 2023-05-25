CorVel: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — CorVel Corp. (CRVL) on Thursday reported profit of $18.2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.04 per share.

The health care management company posted revenue of $185.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $66.4 million, or $3.77 per share. Revenue was reported as $718.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRVL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRVL