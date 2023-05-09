Henry Schein: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $121 million.

The Melville, New York-based company said it had profit of 91 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.21 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.24 per share.

The health care products maker posted revenue of $3.06 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.09 billion.

Henry Schein expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.18 to $5.35 per share.

